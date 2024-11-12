Free haircuts for veterans offered at Proper 4

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A local barber shop is giving thanks to veterans by providing free hair cuts to area vets.

The owner, Nick Richards, is a vet and says the least they can do is give a little something back to those who have done so much. The idea goes back to before the business even opened.

The free haircuts also gave veterans a chance to come together and share stories; an opportunity they tend to lose after they leave the military.

The goal was to reach 45-50 haircuts by the end of the day.