Free Dental Day coming to Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — This Friday is Free Dental Day in the Med City.

The yearly event is hosted by Northwest Dental Group, and anyone from Rochester or outside the city is invited to come to the clinics on Superior Drive and 38th Street for free dental services.

These services include free cleanings, fillings, and routine extractions. It runs from 9 AM to 1 PM on Friday, September 13th.