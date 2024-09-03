Fravel Pretrial Day 1: Family against cameras in court, witness sequestering order approved

(ABC 6 News) – On the first day of Adam Fravel’s pretrial hearing, Winona County judge Nancy Buytendorp agreed to sequester, or separate witnesses during the 3-to-4-week murder trial, and heard arguments about cameras in the courtroom.

According to proceedings, the family of murder victim Madeline Kingsbury opposes having cameras in the Blue Earth County courtroom during the trial, scheduled to begin Oct. 7 and end in late October or early November.

Madeline Kingsbury’s parents also testified in court about an alleged September 2021 incident in which they claim Fravel, Kingsbury’s former partner, put his hands around her neck and threatened her.

