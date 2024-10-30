Fravel on Trial, Day 18: Madeline Kingsbury’s friends take the stand

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Those closest to Madeline Kingsbury have taken the stand this week as the Adam Fravel murder trial continues after the mother of two was found in a ditch two months after she went missing.

Kingsbury’s parents testified on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, her friends are facing her accused killer and former partner telling the jury about the violence they saw in their relationship.

According to her closest friends, on the day before Kingsbury went missing, she was getting ready to move out of her house with Fravel and start a new life.

The state’s star witness, Kingsbury’s best friend Katie Kolka, told the jury they spent that afternoon at her home after Kingsbury became concerned Fravel was following her around the house, upset she was moving out.

The next day, Kolka testified that Kingsbury never picked up the phone, and after Kolka tried all of her home’s doors and windows, she called Kingsbury’s sister and said it was time to get the police involved.

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

Testimonies also centered around marks seen on Kingsbury’s throat several times in the months leading up to her disappearance and tragic death.

One of these marks was seen the very month Kingsbury disappeared in March of 2023. Lauren Debois told the jury she met the mother of two near Mayo Clinic and saw reddish marks around her neck.

According to Debois, Kingsbury claimed Fravel choked her and was working on a plan to ensure it didn’t happen again. She even testified that she gave Kingsbury makeup to cover it up.

Debois’ testimony was similar to what Kingsbury’s stepmother said on Tuesday as she too testified about seeing a dark red mark on her daughter’s throat just a year and a half before that.

The trial is nearly finished as both the state and defense expect to rest their cases this week. Closing arguments are set for Monday.

ABC 6 News will be in Mankato for the duration of the trial, and full coverage can be found here.