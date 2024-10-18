Fravel on Trial, Day 10: Trial picks up as Friday brings first full day of witness testimony

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The murder trial of Adam Fravel began to heat up on Friday as the first full day of witness testimony got underway.

The Winona man is facing several murder charges after his ex-girlfriend, Madeline Kingsbury, disappeared in the spring of 2023 before being found dead months later.

Friday allowed jurors to get their first look inside the home that Fravel and Kingsbury shared with their two young children, and what the State indicates are major pieces of evidence.

Video taken by the BCA the day after Kingsbury was reported missing showed the home in disarray but no apparent signs of a struggle as pointed out by the defense.

The jury saw photos of the jacket Kingsbury was last seen in along with her phone, her backpack, laptops, and wallet.

Inside, the two bedrooms showed marks on the walls with missing paint, but screws still intact. There were also four empty indoor camera boxes in the basement along with black duct tape and grey bedding.

Fravel’s defense team pressed many law enforcement witnesses as attorneys worked on supporting their claim in opening statements on Thursday; arguments suggesting that this case had sloppy police work.

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

Attorney Zach Bauer pressed a key investigator for why she never took pictures of scratches on Fravel’s face during immediate interviews with police.

There were also questions as to why a substance similar to vomit was never tested by police.

Bauer also pointed out that Fravel was cooperative with police by voluntarily handing over his phone, password, and allowing investigators to search his vehicle.

During testing of Fravel and Kingsbury’s home and vehicles, the BCA did not find any evidence of blood.

It is important to note Kingsbury’s cause of death was deemed to be asphyxiation.

ABC 6 News will be in Mankato for the duration of the trial, and full coverage can be found here.