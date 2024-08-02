Forte Living and United Way of Olmsted County team up for fundraiser

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- Forte Living, which is a 55+ apartment complex here in Rochester, teamed up with United Way on Thursday to help out kids returning to school.

The Forte held a huge garage, bake, and craft sale. You can call it a one stop shop.

All proceeds will benefit the United Way’s “Running Start” program that provides and distributes 3500 backpacks to 44 different schools.

“My favorite part about this is just being able to give back to the community. I’m the activities director at Forte and we are a 55 and better community. It’s an excellent opportunity for us to just to be able to better our community in general,” said Heather Earlywine, who is the activities director at Forte Living.

Forte Living hopes to continue this fundraiser next year as well.