Former workers demand answers after Rainbow Health closure

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Former Rainbow Health workers are demanding answers after the former LGBTQ+ health service closed its doors last month.

In a statement released Thursday, Rainbow Health said in part, “We had to make the unfortunate decision to close abruptly to ensure we could pay employees for the time they had already worked.”

The organization went on to say, “We are doing our best to wind down with limited resources in order to maximize payment on our outstanding debts and other obligations.”

KSTP reporter Alex Jokich heard from a former board member who shared some insight into the non-profit’s financial situation which can be viewed above.