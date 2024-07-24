Former Winnebago mayor and son facing felony drug charges plead guilty to cannabis misdemeanors

(ABC 6 News) – A former Winnebago mayor and his son, originally charged with cultivating around 240 marijuana plants at three addresses, pleaded guilty to possessing more than 4 oz. of marijuana apiece in Faribault County Court Wednesday.

Scott and Jacob Robertson each entered petitions to plead guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor 3rd-degree drug possession July 24.

The two were originally charged with four felony drug counts apiece — two counts of 1st-degree cannabis crime–unlawfully cultivates more than 23 cannabis plants; one count of conspiracy to commit 1st-degree cannabis crime–unlawfully cultivates more than 23 cannabis plants; and one count of aiding and abetting 1st-degree cannabis crime–unlawfully cultivates more than 23 cannabis plants.

According to Scott Robertson’s plea agreement, if the plea is accepted, the judge would be expected to sentence Robertson to a 1-year stay of adjudication with no further jail time.

A stay of adjudication indicates that if a suspect completes their sentencing and probation without incident, the incident may be removed from their criminal record.

Robertson would also forfeit his claim to the 15/17 Main Street building where he allegedly grew cannabis, while the state would dismiss its claims to the other properties, according to court documents.

Court documents filed in late February of 2024 indicate that Scott Robertson, then the mayor of Winnebago, may have attempted to shut the power off at buildings where law enforcement was monitoring immature plants that were later tested for high THC levels.

Court documents also mentioned around $360,000 in recorded profits, allegedly split between three parties.

ABC 6 News was not made aware of any arrests following the Robertsons’ in February of 2024.

The Robertsons are scheduled to appear in Faribault County Court Aug. 5 for an additional hearing.