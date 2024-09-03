Former Mayo doctor accused of murder to appear in court on Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, former Mayo doctor and accused killer Connor Bowman is scheduled to appear in court.

Bowman is accused of poisoning his wife and faces two felony murder charges.

Wednesday’s hearing will cover a number of trial items including a motion from Bowman’s attorney to suppress certain evidence. The omnibus hearing begins at 9 AM.