Former Mayo doctor accused of murder to appear in court on Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, former Mayo doctor and accused killer Connor Bowman is scheduled to appear in court.
Bowman is accused of poisoning his wife and faces two felony murder charges.
Related: Latest in former Mayo Clinic doctor’s murder case ahead of omnibus hearing
Related: Bowman murder investigation continues with search of Betty’s messages; police considered looking for evidence of suicide
Wednesday’s hearing will cover a number of trial items including a motion from Bowman’s attorney to suppress certain evidence. The omnibus hearing begins at 9 AM.