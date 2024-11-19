Former Iowa Gov. Branstad retiring from World Food Prize

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, the World Food Prize Foundation announced via a press release that Ambassador Terry Branstad will be retiring on January 31, 2025.

Branstad, a longtime Iowa Governor as well as Ambassador to China during Donald Trump’s first tenure as U.S. President, has led the organization since February 2023.

“It has been a privilege to help strengthen the World Food Prize Foundation’s influence and impact in the dynamic global food and agriculture landscape. I am proud of how we’ve expanded our reach and deepened our commitment to building sustainable, resilient food systems worldwide. For many years, I admired the Foundation’s commitment to advancing global food security, and I have been inspired by the exceptional leaders and visionaries it recognizes. Leading the World Food Prize Foundation has been a rewarding experience, given my personal interactions with Dr. Borlaug for over a decade,” Branstad reflected on his tenure via a press release.

The World Food Prize Foundation works to help ease world hunger while advancing achievements in food security.