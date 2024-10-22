Forest fire burns through Chengwatana State Forest

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A forest fire is burning in the Chengwatana State Forest east of Pine City.

On Friday, Pine City said it covered more than 140 acres — or a little more than 100 football fields. This fire was first reported last Thursday, and while crews work to put it out, people are urged to avoid the area.

The DNR is closing 4500 acres of the forest across Pine and Chisago Counties as a precaution.