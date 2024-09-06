Forest City man pleads guilty to child endangerment resulting in bodily injury

(ABC 6 News) — A Forest City man, Fernando Hernandez, 24, has pled guilty to a charge of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury.

The charge stemmed from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on May 15th, 2024, and Hernandez will be on probation for five years.

Hernandez will be under supervision from the Department of Correctional Services and must complete all recommended substance abuses and mental health treatment while complying with all services offered by DHHS, VA, and Crisis Intervention.