Ford, Dave Syverson team up for “Drive 4 UR School” to support Albert Lea schools

(ABC 6 News) — An event aimed at raising funds for Albert Lea Area Schools is taking place this weekend.

Dave Syverson Auto Center and Ford Motor Company are partnering for the “Drive 4 UR School” event on Saturday, September 28th.

The event will run from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Dave Syverson location (2310 Main Street in Albert Lea), and community members will have an opportunity to test drive cars and experience the latest Ford vehicles in a fun and relaxed environment.

For every test drive completed during the event, Ford will donate $20 directly to local schools.

The Drive 4 UR School program, created by Ford, has raised millions of dollars for schools nationwide.