Food for Backpacks and Snap Fitness in Albert Lea work to keep kids fed

(ABC 6 News) – Yoga is usually about mindfulness, but an Albert Lea fitness center made it about thankfulness on Saturday, by taking donations for a group that provides weekend meals for local school kids.

“I could tell that people were feeling a lot lighter today. Sometimes people are coming in with very heavy things, especially to yoga classes and they need to let go of some things,” said Stacy Cafourek, a trainer at Snap Fitness. “The opportunity to serve and commit to a purpose that was greater than themselves today, gave everyone a little levity,” Cafourek said.

That greater purpose was making sure every child in the area has enough to eat, something many families struggle with when they can’t rely on meals at school.

“There’s 580 kids going without meals on the weekend throughout Albert Lea alone,” said Brittany Nordland, another trainer.

When both of the trainers at Snap Fitness heard hundreds of local kids are going hungry, they teamed up with Food for Backpacks to try and help.

“People were happy to donate to such a good cause and it’s so nice to have it go back into the community and really help the kids that don’t have anything to eat,” Nordland said.

Food for Backpacks was formed in 2016 as a way to keep kids fed during weekends and school breaks.

“They said that the social worker would have kids showing up Monday morning that hadn’t eaten all weekend and we can do anything to help them,” said David Drommerhausen, administrator for Food for Backpacks.

The non-profit raises 106 thousand dollars every year, largely thanks to community events like this dedicated to supporting our children.

“It’s a fantastic example of what the community can do once they know of the need,” Drommerhausen said.

Snap Fitness said they raised over 300 dollars during both of their classes Saturday morning. They look to continue to give back to the community in the future.

