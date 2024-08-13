Folds of Honor starts Iowa chapter

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A new chapter in Iowa has just begun for non-profit Folds of Honor.

The organization supports families of first responders and military service members afford education. Folds of Honor has awarded more than 52,000 scholarships worth nearly a quarter of a million dollars since its start in 2007.

Those scholarships cover collegiate entries, tutoring, and private school tuitions for grades K-12. All the money raised within the Folds of Honor Iowa chapter stays within the state.