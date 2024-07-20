Floyd County Fair continues heading into the weekend

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Floyd County Fair may have reached its halfway point on Friday, but there is still plenty of fun to be had heading into the weekend in Charles City.

The Secretary of the Floyd County Fair Board, Jennifer Schmitt, caught up with ABC 6 News on Friday to discuss some of the events still to come.

“I think people should look forward to coming to our grandstand events, to the bands, all the activities that we have again for people of all ages,” Schmitt said. “We have a beautiful playground that kids can enjoy as well as Little Hands and then to check out the exhibits [like] the 4-H exhibits that are in our Youth Enrichment Center. And of course the food, you can’t come to a fair and not enjoy the fair food.”

Some of the activities include a foam party, hatchet hurling, and inflatables. There is also an upcoming swine and poultry show.

The Floyd County Fair continues through Sunday, July 21st.

You can find more information about the fair here.