Florida man faces numerous sexual assault charges involving Fillmore County children

(ABC 6 News) – A Panama City Beach, Fla. man appears in Fillmore County Court Monday on multiple charges of 1st- and 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with children.

Mathew Scott Johnson, 46, faces four charges of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct and four charges of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile between ages 13 and 15, between 2021 and 2022, according to court documents.

At the time, Johnson lived in Fountain, MN, in Fillmore County according to court documents.

Johnson faces another two charges of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a 12-year-old between 2022 and 2023, in a separate court case.

According to court documents, Johnson is accused of repeatedly raping the first victim using force and coercion, and of repeatedly molesting the second.

Johnson is scheduled to appear again on both sets of charges Dec. 9.