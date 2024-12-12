Flores family files federal suit against Minnesota State Patrol trooper following fatal crash

Olivia Flores’ parents filed a federal lawsuit against former Minnesota State Patrol trooper Shane Roper Wednesday.

Carlos and Stephanie Flores allege in two of the charges that Roper, facing manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide charges after striking Flores in a May 18 crash at Apache Mall, violated Olivia Flores’ 14th Amendment rights when he, while working as a state patrol trooper, deprived her of her right to life, liberty, and property.

A third charge alleges that Roper is responsible for Olivia Flores’ wrongful death through criminal and reckless actions.

The family has requested monetary judgement against Roper for “compensatory, special, and punitive

damages together with costs and disbursements, including reasonable attorneys’ fees

under 42 U.S.C. § 1988, and pre- and post-judgment interest.”

“The Flores family continues to grieve the loss of their daughter and each additional milestone

and event without her – such as Olivia’s birthday on November 22nd, watching her cheerleading

teammates this past fall at football games, and the holiday season – brings a renewed sense of

loss,” a press release reads.

“The filing of this lawsuit is another important step to the Flores family seeking justice for Olivia

and accountability for the individuals and institutions whose actions and inaction led to Olivia’s

death.”

Details of the federal complaint

The federal suit details the events leading up to the crash that killed Olivia Flores and injured two other Owatonna teenagers, then details several ways in which Roper allegedly violated statutes and MSP rules.

Some of the ways include speeding without lights or sirens on into a heavily populated driving area; engaging in a pursuit with a non-sworn passenger in the car; reaching top speeds of 116 with no lights or sound while chasing another suspected speeder on Highway 52, as well as 135 mph on a rural road to Hayfield.

From Carlos Flores and Stephanie Flores’ federal case against Shane Roper

The suit alleges that Roper turned off all lights and sirens before the crash, then manually turned them on immediately after.

From Carlos Flores and Stephanie Flores’ federal case against Shane Roper

