Flash sale for 2025 Minnesota State Fair tickets

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota State Fair is having a one-day flash sale for next year’s tickets.

Online tickets will be available on Tuesday, November 25 at just $14. The sale will go on for as long as supplies last.

Tickets are typically $18 at the gates. You can buy 12 tickets per order to be sent to your email.

The 2025 Great Minnesota Get Together is 268 days away.