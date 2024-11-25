Flash sale for 2025 Minnesota State Fair tickets
(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota State Fair is having a one-day flash sale for next year’s tickets.
Online tickets will be available on Tuesday, November 25 at just $14. The sale will go on for as long as supplies last.
Tickets are typically $18 at the gates. You can buy 12 tickets per order to be sent to your email.
The 2025 Great Minnesota Get Together is 268 days away.