UPDATE: One airlifted away from crash on 218

(ABC 6 News) – One person was airlifted away from the scene of a crash on 218 and 140th Street.

Traffic is now being detoured to Highway 105, with traffic on Highway 218 blocked off north of Lyle in both directions.

Previous Story:

(ABC 6 News) – First responders are working on Mower County crash as of 10:50 a.m. Sept. 24.

MN 511 cameras show a vehicle off the road on US 218 North at 140th Street.

The crash is located between the cities of Austin and Lyle, MN.

