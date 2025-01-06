First major winter storm of the new year causes hazardous conditions across much of America

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The first major winter storm of the new year is turning deadly as heavy snow and icy weather stretch from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic.

At least 12 states from northern Alabama to southern New Jersey have been on alert for ice and snow as the major winter storm dumps record snowfall.

In Missouri, whiteout conditions have made the roads dangerous, leaving at least 1000 drivers stuck in their cars.

Police say at least four people were killed following weather-related crashes in Kansas and Missouri.

Thousands have also been left without power as the region experiences its largest snowstorm since the 1990s.

As for air travel, the weather has forced thousands of airport delays and cancellations since Sunday with ripple effects throughout the country leaving passengers stranded.