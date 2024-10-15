First M.O.V.E. meetings happening this month in Olmsted County

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A new Olmsted County Community Council will have its inaugural meeting this month.

Mobilizing Olmsted Voices for Equality (M.O.V.E.) is seeking to ensure county services are examined through a diverse lens.

Their first efforts will be in the area of public health services. Members will work to identify concerns through community engagement.

The 25-member committee will hold their first meetings from October 24-30.

