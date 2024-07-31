First flight at Mason City Municipal Airport’s new terminal

Inaugural flight in Mason City - ABC 6 News Daytime

(ABC 6 News) — In Mason City, a new era of service began at the local municipal airport on Wednesday morning.

The ribbon cutting for the new $18 million airport terminal was held last week, and on Wednesday, the terminal saw its inaugural flight as United Airlines flight 5070 arrived from Chicago to a water cannon salute.

It was the first flight to utilize the new jet causeway, and travelers to Mason City were welcomed in grand fashion.

The new terminal replaces the old one which was built in the 1960s and is scheduled to be demolished.