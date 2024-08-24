First confirmed case of West Nile virus in Iowa during 2024

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The first case of West Nile virus in Iowa this year has been confirmed.

The case was reported in the western part of the state in Harrison County and found in an adult man between the ages of 61 and 80.

In 2023, 17 people were diagnosed with West Nile virus in Iowa, and one person did die.

Most people infected do not experience signs or symptoms, and if symptoms are present, it typically is much like the flu.