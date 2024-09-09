First Citizens Bank to hold Rural Economic Development Summit at NIACC

(ABC 6 News) — First Citizens Bank, in partnership with North Iowa Area Community College and the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation, is hosting a free Rural Economic Development Summit on Thursday, September 12th from 10:00 AM to 3 PM at the NIACC Auditorium in Mason City.

The theme for this year’s Summit is building the rural workforce of the future – Hire, Train, Retain. Keynote speaker is Steve Bench of Generational Consulting, a renowned speaker focused on talent acquisition and retention and cultivating future leadership by leveraging the strengths of each generations.

The Summit will also feature a panel with local business professionals: Megan Brandt (Maple Studios); David Rottinghaus (Zip’s Trucks & Equipment); Collin Davison (Laird Law Firm); and Jason Henderson (ISU Extension and Outreach). The panel will be moderated by Steve Bench.

A free lunch will be provided. A full schedule of the day can be found at Rural Economic Development Summit 2024 – First Citizens (myFCB).