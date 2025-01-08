Firefighters warn about fire safety after recent string of fires

(ABC 6 News) – It’s been a busy week for our local first responders after a string of fires across southeast Minnesota. Now they’re warning about how to protect your home and family from these emergencies.

“December, January and February are the biggest months for heat fires in the state of Minnesota,” said Mandee Marx with the Rochester Fire Department.

The reason home fires are more common in the wintertime is due to running extra sources of heat, such as a space heater, fireplace or HVAC system. That’s why it’s critical to know how to safely heat your home.

“If you’re going to be heating your home with like a space heater, keep it three feet away from anything, do not plug it into a power strip, use an outlet,” said Marx. “If you’re going to leave, make sure it’s off since you’re not going to be home to monitor it, and just keep anything away, but don’t use to dry mittens or gloves or anything wet that have been outside.”

Marx says your fireplace and chimney should be inspected every year, and your CO and smoke alarms should be tested every month.

Albert Lea Deputy Fire Chief Jeffery Laskowske adds that electrical systems should not be overloaded and devices should remain unplugged when not in use.

“Make sure all your own home appliances are working correctly. That should be done annually. Your furnace, your water heater, if you have a gas stove,” said Laskowske.

Laskowske recommends if you’re going to use a space heater, treat it like a candle: shut it off when you leave the room or go to sleep. “There’s no sense in heating a space you’re not in,” he said.

Caution should also be used with electric blankets. “Worst thing to have is your bed catch on fire while you’re sleeping in it,” said Laskowske.

For people who own sheds and barns, only use approved heating sources and keep them in a safe location away from hay or dry wood. “We like heat lamps, heat lamps tend to cause a lot of fires,” said Laskowske. He advises to shut off these heat sources when you leave.

Another common cause of fires during January is Christmas trees. “People like to leave their Christmas tree up cause you only get one less than a month with it most of the time, but by leaving your live Christmas tree up for too long it starts to dry out an become a fire hazard,” said Laskowske. “If it’s turning brown, take it down.”

If despite all your best efforts at fire prevention, one does break out in you home, Laskowske says it’s critical to have a home evacuation plan. You should immediately get outside and call 911. Then once first responders arrive, stay out of the way.

“I know it’s your home, it’s devastating for anybody to lose their home, but we’re trying to work and do things, so allow the firefighters to do what they need to do,” said Laskowske.

The colder weather also brings added challenges to the crews working to put the fire out.

“Working in these cold environments is definitely stressful because with using water obviously to put fires out, it freezes in these colder temperatures, so our gloves will freeze, all our equipment will freeze sometimes, so it’s definitely taxing on our bodies,” said Marx.

Sometimes it isn’t only first responders at the scene of a fire. In some cases, the fire department will contact the American Red Cross to help families who have lost everything.

“We’re there to respond for their immediate needs and then we work to help them through their recovery,” said Melanie Tschida, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Southern Minnesota.

Tschida says the Red Cross of Southern Minnesota sees an average of 150-200 of these events every year, or about two to three times a week, and happen more often in the winter. There are also greater losses from fires in the winter because of damage from the water being used to put out the fire turning to ice.

The Red Cross can help those affected home fires by replacing medications, providing financial assistance for things like food, clothing and housing, or simply being a listening ear.

“When we show up, it’s a real clear indicator that they’re not alone in figuring out what happens next,” said Tschida. “Nobody should go through this alone.”

The Red Cross will manage cases for up to 60 days, but Tschida says most cases are closed much sooner. However, if more long-term help is needed, the Red Cross will provide referrals to other community resources.

Two Rochester families have lost everything after an apartment fire early Monday morning. You can donate to GoFundMes here and here.

You can donate to a Freeborn family who also lost everything in a fire last week here.