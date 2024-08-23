Fireball sightings reported across Minnesota and much of the Midwest on Friday morning

By KAALTV

Rochester fireball

(ABC 6 News) — Early Friday morning, many folks across Minnesota and the rest of the Midwest looked up at the morning sky to find a startling sight.

According to the American Meteor Society, there have been 74 reports of a fireball being spotted across Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

In fact, the ABC 6 News tower cam in Albert Lea caught a glimpse of the smoke trail left behind by the fireball, which can be viewed above.

ABC 6 News viewer Hillary Scott sent this video of the fireball just south of Lewiston as well: