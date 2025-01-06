Fire crews inspect a home filled with smoke in Charles City

(ABC 6 News) – Charles City Fire Rescue responded to a home filling with smoke on Sunday night.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, crews were paged to a house on the 500 block of Cedar Street at 9:52 p.m.

Initial crews on scene made entry and observed light smoke in the dwelling. After an inspection, firefighters did not find any fire, but say the smoke did appear to have come from the laundry area.

Crews were remained on scene to ensure the residence was safe, and once cleared they returned to service.