Fire at Ashland Place Apartments leaves no injuries

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, a small fire broke out at Ashland Place Apartments in Rochester.

According to RPD, fire was started when maintenance was installing a microwave. The maintenance person set the microwave down on a cardboard box while installing when it caught on fire.

They then dragged it outside, but it set off smoke alarms and sprinklers throughout the building.

The unit in which the microwave was being installed has been vacant for about a month, and foul play is not suspected.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, but there was damage to the interior of the apartment as well as water damage from putting out the fire.