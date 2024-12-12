Finstad calls for Minnesota State professor’s resignation after post about murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO

By KAALTV

Finstad calls for professor’s resignation

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota Congressman Brad Finstad is condemning support for the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

In a letter, Finstad called for the resignation of Minnesota State University-Mankato professor, Kevin Parsneau, who posted on social media that it would be “disappointing” if Thompson’s killer was not a serial killer.

Finstad said he condemns violence of any kind. MSU has yet to respond.