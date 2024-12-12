Finalists announced for 19th annual Rochester Sports Banquet Awards celebration

(ABC 6 News) — The finalists have been named for the Rochester Sports Banquet, with winners being announced at the ceremony on Sunday, February 2.

The banquet will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Rochester Event Center. John Randle, former

Minnesota Viking and NFL Hall of Famer, will be the guest speaker at the banquet, which is hosted by Rochester Sports and sponsored by Eagle Rock Bank and ABC 6 News.

Five finalists in each of six categories were selected by a panel of Rochester media representatives and SE MN sport experts. The 30 finalists represent a wide variety of sports.

Banquet tickets are now available for $50 each as well as business tables for $400. These can be purchased by calling the Rochester Sports office at 507-280-4701 or online by clicking here.

The lists of finalists can be found below:

Female Team of the Year

Dodge County Hockey Goodhue Girls Basketball Mayo Girls Tennis Filmore-Central Golf Century Swimming & Diving

Male Team of the Year

Stewartville Track & Field RCTC Wrestling Chatfield Wrestling St. Charles Track & Field Stewartville Football

Coach of the Year

Kyle Riggot – John Marshall Football Timothy Jennings – Mayo Soccer Aaron Meyer – Stewartville Track & Field Matt Mauseth – Chatfield Wrestling Kristi Rindels – Chatfield Volleyball

Female Athlete of the Year

Elisabeth Gadient – Goodhue Basketball & Volleyball Samantha Perez – St. Charles Soccer / Track & Field Claire Loftus – Mayo Tennis Lauren Elsmore – Pine Island Wrestling Jaelyn LaPlante – Chatfield Volleyball

Male Athlete of the Year

Shaun Wysocki – Century Basketball / Track & Field Parker Wangen – Stewartville Football / Basketball Will Van Epps – Kenyon Wanamingo Baseball / Football / Wrestling Tej Bhagra – Mayo Tennis Blake Moynagh – Lourdes Soccer

Adaptive Athlete/Team of the Year

Braxton Small – Rochester Raiders Soccer / Softball Rochester Raiders Soccer Allie Peterson – Stewartville Adapted Bowling Rochester Raiders Softball Andrew Westerman – Rochester Raiders Softball

In addition to these awards there will be awards handed out to a Post High School Male and Female Athlete of the Year as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award. A sports focused silent auction benefitting the Rochester Sports Foundation will be held prior to dinner, concluding with the awards.