Final Wind Down Wednesday of 2024 cancelled

(ABC 6 News) – The third and final of Albert Lea’s Wind Down Wednesdays has been cancelled due to the wet weather forecast.

According to the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, the headlining ECLIPSE will still be performing tonight @ 112 on Broadway from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

This is the third time this year the summer favorite has been cancelled due to inclement weather. The previous events had been scheduled for June 12 and July 10.

Wind Down Wednesday is a summer market & music festival where our goal is to pull everyone together for one fun day each month to enjoy each other’s company, shop for unique items, eat great food, and enjoy some great entertainment.