The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It may be hard to believe, but Tuesday marks the final Safe City Nights of 2024 in Rochester.

The sixth and final Safe City Nights is being held at Watson Field at Northwest Essex Parkway from 6-8 PM on Tuesday night.

Canadian Honker will be providing free food along with some giveaways, music demonstrations, and games.

The free event began in 2019 as a way to build positive connections between police and their communities.