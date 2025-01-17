Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible kidnapping attempt in Spring Valley

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday morning, Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted kidnapping in Spring Valley.

A Spring Valley parent said her daughter was approached by an older white male who tried to convince the girl to get into his car by claiming he could give her a ride to school.

The suspect is described as an older white man who is bald with facial hair and was driving a silver or white car.

The girl refused and ran home. The incident occurred at the intersection of Warren and Broadway around 7:45 a.m.

Fillmore County sheriff John DeGeorge confirmed that the FCSO had received a report matching the Facebook post. The office has not received any similar reports at this time.