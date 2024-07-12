(ABC 6 News) — This year’s Fillmore County Relay for Life is being held on Main Street in Spring Valley from 6-11 PM on Friday.

So far, the 12 teams participating have raised nearly $35,000 for the American Cancer Society, but it is more than just a late-night walk.

“When [people] hear Relay for Life, they think it’s a walk through a luminary path, but it’s so much more than that because it’s a chance for small town communities to get together to honor cancer survivors. It’s a fundraiser for lodging, transportation, research,” said Brenda Stiler.

The Fillmore County Relay for Life will feature bingo, a silent auction, and an opportunity to buy beads and bubbles to help contribute. A pulled pork dinner will be held prior at 5 PM in the Spring Valley Community Center.