Fillmore County Fair starts Monday

(ABC 6 News) — One of the oldest county fairs in Minnesota gets started on Monday as Fillmore County’s event kicks off.

Monday is dedicated to 4-H as static project judging begins at 1:30 PM and goes until 7 PM.

On Tuesday, attendees can check out The O’Hara Country School in a tour hosted by the Preston Historical Society. It will be open from 4-8 PM and features original books and artifacts that were used in the classrom.

Plenty of fun and activities for all will happen through the entire week, so check out the entire Fillmore County Fair schedule here.

To see a schedule of when all the upcoming local county fairs will take place, click here.