Fifth grade students spread Christmas cheer at Riverbend Assisted Living and Memory Care

(ABC 6 News) — Residents at Riverbend Assisted Living and Memory Care received a special visit on Wednesday.

Fifth graders from St. Pius X Catholic Church delivered homemade Christmas cards filled with messages of love, joy, and Christmas blessings.

It is something the students have been working on the last few weeks as part of the Rochester Catholic School’s ongoing commitment to teach kids the importance of giving back to the community.

St. Pius X says they hope to continue the event next year.