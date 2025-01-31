Fetal development educations bill advances in Iowa

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, a bill requiring fetal development education in schools is moving forward both in the House and the Senate.

The House version says students must watch a video of fetal development, similar to the video made by Live Action, an anti-abortion organization.

However, that is not required in the Senate’s version, which solely requires education on fetal and organ development.

Lawmakers add there will be an option for parents to opt out of this curriculum.