FEMA hiring in Minnesota to support disaster long-term recovery

(ABC 6 News) — FEMA is hiring Minnesota residents to support the June 16 – July 4 disaster recovery effort.

Qualified candidates with diverse backgrounds and a desire to serve are needed immediately. These temporary positions start as 120-day appointments and may be extended depending on the needs of the recovery mission.

FEMA is accepting applications for positions in Mankato and Rochester, with roles in recovery support coordination. FEMA will welcome applicants in-person at upcoming job fairs, scheduled for the following cities and dates:

Thursday, Oct. 17 in Mankato

Tuesday, Oct. 22 in Rochester

Applicants should arrive with a resume, two forms of identification, and be prepared to be interviewed. To see all open positions, visit usajobs.gov and type the keyword “FEMA” and enter “Minnesota” for the location.

Detailed information is provided for each position, including pay, benefits and how to apply. Hiring locally helps build FEMA’s disaster recovery workforce. Many career FEMA employees began as local hires.

All applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma or GED. Individuals will be required to pass a background investigation that includes finger printing and credit check. Employees are also required to participate in mandatory direct deposit/electronic funds transfer for salary payment.

If you are found qualified, you may be called to participate in an interview. Benefits include health, dental, and vision when eligibility criteria are met.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Minnesota, click here.