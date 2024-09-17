FEMA flood assistance ends soon in Minnesota

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesotans who were hit hard by flooding this year are running out of time to get applications in for federal assistance.

Both homeowners and renters in 19 counties across the state can apply for FEMA assistance, including Mower, Freeborn, Faribault, Steele, and Blue Earth.

Applications can be submitted until September 27th. For more information, click here.