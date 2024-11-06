Feenstra issues statement on election victory

(ABC 6 News) — After being declared the winner of Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, Randy Feenstra released the following statement:

“I’m humbled by the strong support of Iowans in all 36 counties in the 4th District who re-elected me to be their voice in Congress. God has blessed me with the ability to serve my hometown, my neighbors, and this district — all according to His plan,” said Rep. Feenstra. “Iowans deserve leaders who will find solutions to the challenges facing our communities, and that is exactly what I will keep doing. Like I pledged during my first campaign, I will always work to deliver real results for our families, farmers, businesses, and rural communities.”