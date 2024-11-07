Feenstra, Hinson win election for Iowa U.S. House

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, two U.S. House seats were up for grabs on Election Day.

For District 2, Ashley Hinson secured the spot with 57% of the votes over her competitors Sarah Corkery and Jodi Madlom Puffett.

In District 4, Randy Feenstra won with 67% of the vote with Ryan Melton securing only 33%.