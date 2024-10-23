Federal rule banning fake online reviews now in effect

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A federal rule banning fake online reviews is now in effect.

The Federal Trade Commission issued the rule in August that bans the sale or purchase of online reviews. It includes reviews by people who do not exist, are generated by AI, or reviews by people who do not have experience with the business or their products.

Now that it is in effect, the agency will seek civil penalties against those who knowingly violate it.