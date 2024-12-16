Federal government sending drone detection system to New York due to mysterious drone sightings in the Northeast U.S.

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Federal officials are now using infrared cameras and drone detection technology to ensure the mysterious drones flying over the northeast are not harmful.

The drones have been spotted over New Jersey near both airports and military sites.

On Monday, unconfirmed drone sighting reports spread to Connecticut with more local leaders now looking for answers.

“I will be submitting a letter to the Homeland Security Secretary today, formally asking for federal authorities to give facts and explanations and not just reassurances without any answers,” said Senator Tony Hwang.

Despite growing concerns, the Biden administration has insisted it has “no evidence” to suggest a national security threat or foreign involvement.