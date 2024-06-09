Federal court to hear arguments for potentially blocking Iowa’s immigration bill

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – On Monday, June 10th, a federal court will hear oral arguments to potentially block an immigration bill passed in Iowa back in March.

The law makes it illegal for immigrants to enter the state of Iowa after previously being deported or denied entrance into the country.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa is challenging this law. They say it conflicts with existing federal law, that it could increase racial profiling.