FEAST! Local Foods Marketplace taking place this weekend at Mayo Civic Center

(ABC 6 News) — The non-profit organization FEAST! is getting ready to hold its annual FEAST! Marketplace on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center.

This will be the event’s 11th year, giving you the chance to check out around 90 different food and beverage businesses from across a three-state region: Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

For those behind it all, the best part is seeing people come together.

“The idea that we have about 15 hundred foodies from a 3 state region all together under one roof is just amazing. It’s a wonderful celebration of the farmers and the food businesses all around us,” said Program Coordinator Elena Bryne.

Those who attend will also have the chance to vote for their favorite booth. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

General admission tickets are $10.