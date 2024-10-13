Father support group in Austin celebrates one year milestone

The Fatherhood Forum a group of fathers in Austin supporting one another. It has continued to grow over the last year, and members came together to celebrate at Todd Park on Sunday.

It has continued to grow over the last year, and members came together to celebrate at Todd Park on Sunday.

“I figured there was something more I could do because I believe that being a father is one of the best things you could do and the kids need both parents,” Mower County social worker Craig Gwin said.

Gwin started the Fatherhood Forum to help connect other fathers in Austin and provide support.

“Started out with about six guys now we’re up to 20 regularly,” Gwin said.

Every other Tuesday, the Fatherhood Forum has met in a conference room at the Austin Public Library.

To celebrate one year of service, Gwin invited the group’s members for a barbecue. It was a way to see how far they’ve come and how the Fatherhood Forum has played a role in each of their lives.

“Anything I can do to be a better father and get advice from other guys going through the same thing I’m going through, which is nice. I love being there for my kid and being able to go to functions with my kid,” member Bobby Kelley said.

This group has helped Kelley grow as a father and it’s something his son Kale has noticed.

“I’ve seen him grown as a person, especially him interacting with people more as well, and I’ve seen him get happier as well, and it also just makes me happy to know that he’s doing well and fine with all these guys,” Kale said.

The Fatherhood Forum will continue to have their meetings at the public library and hope to grow more in the future.