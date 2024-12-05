Fatal Winona County crash leaves one dead on Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) — At around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, a 71-year-old man died after a crash on Winona County Road 25 near Lewiston.

The man was identified as Allyn Duane Ellinghuysen.

According to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Ellinghuysen was southbound on CR 25 when his car drifted over the center line and off CR 25. He then drove through three fences before veering back onto CR 25 and crashing. He was ejected out of his vehicle into a field.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but Ellinghuysen died on the scene.

Winona County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol was not involved in the crash. Lewiston PD, Lewiston Ambulance, Lewiston, FD, and Minnesota State Patrol were also on scene.