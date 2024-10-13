Fatal crash on I-35 in Iowa

(ABC 6 News) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Worth County.

According to Iowa State Patrol, it happened at 1:45 p.m. on Interstate 35 at 410th Street.

The crash report states the driver was traveling southbound on I-35 near the 208 exit ramp.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, went into the median and through the cable barrier, striking the bridge pillar.

The driver, who’s name is currently being withheld pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP was assisted by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, Kensett Fire, Northwood Fire and Ambulance and the Worth County Medical Examiner.