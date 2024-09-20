Fatal crash in Mitchell County leaves one dead, two injured

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday afternoon around 12:30 PM, Iowa State Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Mitchell County at Kirkwood Avenue and 465th Street near Stacyville.

According to Iowa State Patrol, a Mack truck driven by 43-year-old Senika Range was southbound on Kirkwood Avenue when it failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a Peterbilt semi heading east. The semi was driven by 24-year-old Christo Van Der Linde of Stacyville, Iowa.

When the crash occurred, the passenger of the Mack truck, 60-year-old Eric Mitchell from Atlanta, Georgia, was ejected from the vehicle post impact and was killed. Iowa State Patrol says Mitchell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Peterbilt rolled over and spilled a load of corn. Both Range and Van Der Linde were transported to Mitchell County Regional Health Center for their injuries.